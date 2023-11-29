Sci-Tech Vietnamese, French scientific research establishments mark 40 years of cooperation The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 28 to celebrate its four-decade cooperation with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Sci-Tech Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society makes debut The Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS) made its debut at a ceremony held on November 25 by the VJS and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture.

Sci-Tech Startup, innovation must be crucial political task: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said startup and innovation must be considered as a crucial political task that contributes to promoting robust economic growth, enhancing competitiveness edge and efficiency of production and business, increasing labour productivity, and opening up a new development space.