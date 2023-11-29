Summit seeks advice for Hanoi’s digital transformation, smart city building
The Vietnam-Asia Smart City Summit 2023, themed “Data mining – Building smart cities for sustainable development”, opened in Hanoi on November 29, discussing the capital’s related process and challenges.
At the summit which opens in Hanoi on November 29. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Asia Smart City Summit 2023, themed “Data mining – Building smart cities for sustainable development”, opened in Hanoi on November 29, discussing the capital’s related process and challenges.
Co-organised by the municipal Department of Information and Communications and Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA), the two-day summit introduces Hanoi’s digital transformation and smart city development programme by 2025, with a vision towards 2030. It also seeks input from experts and businesses regarding the work and promotes business partnership between local IT enterprises and their foreign counterparts.
Toward the goals, three panel sessions are set to mull over the topics of government-citizen-businesses, technology-data-connectivity, and collaboration-development.
In his opening speech, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh stated that the sustainable smart city model that the capital aspires to achieve will provide a high-quality living environment of convenience, safety, and friendliness for all residents. The city aims to establish an administration that serves the development of organisations and businesses in a dynamic economy, with an increasing emphasis on the digital economy.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung stressed that the development of smart cities at the local level must be closely integrated with the digital transformation process. The two should be inseparable and non-duplicative, and place people at the centre.
Chairman of VINASA Truong Gia Binh said Hanoi needs distinctive and outstanding mechanisms to attract talents in Vietnam and abroad, while taking the lead in IT training initiatives regarding both hardware and software./.