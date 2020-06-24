Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung told a press conference in Hanoi on June 23 that to take place in Hanoi on June 26 in the form of a video conference, the event will be the first official summit hosted by Vietnam as ASEAN 2020 Chair.

At the plenary session that will be chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, participants will hear reports and give opinions on cooperation among ASEAN member nations in the three pillars of the ASEAN Community - political security, economics, and socio-cultural issues. They are also expected to propose measures for stronger cooperation between ASEAN and its partner countries in the time to come.

ASEAN leaders will adopt an ASEAN Chair Statement on the outcomes of the 36th ASEAN Summit, a Vision Statement on ASEAN’s cohesion and proactive adaptation, and an ASEAN Declaration on human resources development for the changing world of work, he added./.

