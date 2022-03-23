At the signing of the international sales representative agreement between Sun Air and Gulfstream Aerospace (Source: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.



Under the deal, Sun Air will support Gulfstream in developing the market in Vietnam and introduce the American aircraft company's jets to potential customers.

Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace ’s international sales representative in Vietnam (Source: Sun Group)

The first luxury airline in Vietnam will also provide airplane management and private jet charter services using Gulfstream's business jets with transcontinental range, cutting-edge technology and world-class cabin space.

Scott Neal, Gulfstream’s Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales noted that interest in Gulfstream aircraft is growing in Asia, adding that Gulfstream hopes for stronger growth in the Vietnamese market. “Sun Air is not only an important customer, but also a bridge for us to expand our presence in this potential market,” he stated.

Inside Gulfstream luxury aircraft G400 (Source: Sun Group)

Meanwhile, Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group said that becoming the international sales representative of Gulfstream in Vietnam is an important milestone of the airline in its roadmap to develop the promising high-end general aviation industry. “We will create unprecedented luxury aviation experience in Vietnam,” said Truong.

Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group addresses the ceremony (Source: Sun Group)

According to the Sun Group representative, Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh will be the perfect berth for luxury Gulfstream aircraft.



For Sun Group, the construction of the Van Don International Airport means building a foundation, and Sun Air’s appointment as Gulfstream’s international sales representative in Vietnam opens up a new chapter in the group’s path into the luxury aviation sector, as well as its journey to create first-class products and experiences in the fields that Sun Group is engaging in, Truong underscored.

Inside Gulfstream luxury aircraft G650 (Source: Sun Group)

After the signing of the agreement, Gulfstream and Sun Air will continue to work together on "Gulfstream Airshow" - an aircraft exhibition at Van Don International Airport in the third quarter of 2022. During the event, Vietnam will, for the first time, see the display of a series of luxury aircraft that have become standards in the aviation industry, including G500, G600, G650ER and especially the market leading jet G700. This event has a special meaning as it will become one of the rare occasions that Gulfstream organises a private aircraft exhibition on a scale beyond that of a regular air show, which is expected to create a boom in the aviation market in Vietnam in particular and in the region as a whole in the second half of 2022.

Gulfstream luxury aircraft G280 (Source: Sun Group)

The partnership between Sun Air and the world's most famous jet firm will bring not only best products of Sun Group and Gulfstream to the elite class in Vietnam and the wold, but also new luxurious experience to Vietnamese tourism and aviation industries./.