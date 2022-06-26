A performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Sun Fest Street Carnival with the theme “Take me to the Sun” kicked off on June 25 as part of “Enjoy Da Nang Summer Festival 2022”.



The carnival will take place from 7.30pm to 9.30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays until July 24, except for July 9, with ten parade cars decorated with replicas of Da Nang’s famous tourist attractions along with 160 domestic and international dancers in colourful costumes moving along the streets of the city, departing from Tran Thi Ly Bridge to APEC park on the west end of the Rong (Dragon) Bridge and arriving at a square on Bach Dang Street.



Truong Thi Hong Hanh, director of Da Nang city’s Department of Tourism said the event aims to revive tourism activities after a period of crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The street carnival is expected to bring tourists and local residents a jubilant and brilliant summer month, she said.



Taking place from June 11 to August 15 with many festivals and large events, the Enjoy Danang Summer Festival 2022 will feature three main themes, namely Enjoy Da Nang Festival & Music, Enjoy Da Nang Beach and Enjoy Da Nang Delicacy.



Besides the Sun Fest Street Festival, the "Take me to the Sun" music concerts will be organised on July 9 at the Asia Park and the March 29 Square. In August, both locals and visitors will immerse themselves in a vibrant music atmosphere at the EDM Concert at the Asia Park.



The festival also brings visitors international-scale arts shows, along with a series of special culinary programmes./.