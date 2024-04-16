Culture - Sports Russian province presents Lenin’s statue to Nghe An The central province of Nghe An, the homeland of late President Ho Chi Minh, on April 16 received a statue of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, a gift from the authorities and residents of Russia’s Ulyanovsk province.

Culture - Sports Vietnam book, reading culture day to feature numerous activities The 3rd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day will kick off at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on April 17, and be broadcast live on the Hanoi Radio and Television Station.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese taekwondo athletes welcomed ahead of Olympic Games Paris Mayor of the French city of Bagneux Hélène Amiable hosted a local reception on April 15 for a delegation of eight young Vietnamese taekwondo athletes currently under training until April 16.