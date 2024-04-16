Sun Group's journey helps promote Da Nang's culinary essence globally
Following Hanoi and HCM City, Da Nang will be the third city to be awarded the "rising star" status by the Michelin Guide, with the partnership of Sun Group as the destination partner.
Hanoi (VNA) - The Michelin Guide global culinary collection will officially visit Da Nang, Vietnam's third city, with the companionship of the destination partner, Sun Group.
The journey to discover the hidden gems in the coastal city of central Vietnam promises to open a new chapter for Vietnamese cuisine as well as Vietnamese tourism.
Following Hanoi and HCM City, Da Nang becomes the third city in Vietnam to be awarded the "rising star" status by the Michelin Guide (Source: Sun Group)Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said: "We are delighted to continue the Michelin Guide's journey in Vietnam.
"Following the promising debut last year in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang's inclusion in the Michelin Guide family demonstrates the vibrancy and quality of Vietnamese cuisine, accompanied by its rich history and distinctive flavours from each region.
“Our anonymous inspectors have begun their evaluation journey. We are proud to announce the selection of dining facilities for discerning Vietnamese diners, the international food enthusiast community and visitors in June this year."
The anonymous inspectors, known for their expertise, sophisticated palate and extensive knowledge of international cuisine, have accelerated their journey throughout Da Nang to seek out excellent culinary addresses. Through anonymous visits and rigorous evaluations, the inspectors ensure that only the finest and most unique culinary experiences are recognised and honoured in Michelin's next list in Da Nang.
Da Nang cuisine impresses Michelin Guide's inspectors (Source: Sun Group)Da Nang's cuisine has a long tradition with each dish bearing a rustic charm but still not lacking in exquisite flavours. Highlights include Banh xeo (sizzling pancakes), mi Quang (Quang Nam style flat rice noodles), banh trang cuon thit heo (rice paper rolls with pork), bun cha ca (vermicelli with grilled chopped fish), bun mam (fermented fish noodle soup), banh canh (thick noodle soup), goi ca Nam O (Nam O raw fish salad), banh tranh Tuy Loan (Tuy Loan rice paper), etc.
According to the Michelin Guide, inspectors were deeply impressed by Da Nang's rich culinary heritage. Inspectors greatly enjoyed the experience of sitting in small eateries or street food stalls to indulge in delicious local dishes.
In addition to the unique street food experience, Da Nang's high-end cuisine is also considered attractive and diverse in cooking techniques from local culinary masters and international chefs.
Sun Group continues to accompany the expansion of Michelin Guide's journey in Vietnam (Source: Sun Group)A significant contribution to the journey of bringing Michelin to Da Nang is the companionship of the destination partner, Sun Group.
Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sun Group, said: "Sun Group is delighted to accompany Michelin Guide to Da Nang, contributing to honouring the culinary essence of the coastal city of Central Vietnam. Since its establishment, the Group has always pursued the goal of promoting the cultural identity and beauty of Vietnam to the world.
“Da Nang is a land that always offers wonderful experiences with its unique dishes. Sun Group is delighted that this culinary destination has received well-deserved attention and recognition from domestic and international food enthusiasts. Michelin Guide's presence in Da Nang will further strengthen Da Nang's position on the international tourism map, attracting tourists from other countries to visit this place."
In June 2024, Michelin Guide will officially announce the first restaurant selection list in Da Nang and the new list in Hanoi and HCM City.
Da Nang promises to be an attractive destination for culinary enthusiasts around the world (Source: Sun Group)In 2024, culinary tourism is one of the four main high-quality product lines that Da Nang's tourism industry is targeting to serve tourists. With the influence of being honoured by the world's leading prestigious culinary awards, Da Nang promises to be an attractive destination for culinary enthusiasts around the world.
Becoming a "destination partner," continuing to accompany the expansion of Michelin Guide's journey in Viet Nam, Sun Group once again demonstrates the Group's dedication in the effort to collaborate and contribute to bringing Da Nang's cuisine as well as Vietnam's cuisine to the highest international standards, thereby asserting its position on the global tourism map./.