Sunwah Group has been doing business in Vietnam for over 50 years. (Photo: Sunwah Group)

For innovation, the Group marked a milestone in the field in 2020 with the establishment of Sunwah Innovations and the opening of various innovation centres in Vietnam, mainland China, and Cambodia, together with the launching of the Sunwah International Innovation Platform (SWIIP).Sunwah Innovation Centre Ho Chi Minh City is launched in December 2020 as the flagship of Sunwah Innovation Centres’ network. The centre is aimed at becoming a key player of the local startup ecosystem, actively promoting Vietnam’s innovation and entrepreneurship development in its rise into a regional and global startup hub.Meanwhile, Sunwah Innovation Centre Hanoi was established in 2022 with a primary focus on students' innovation and entrepreneurship. It also acts as a bridge between various ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as the group's partners, who are experts and start-up support groups from both within and outside the country, with the goal of strengthening the country's startup and innovation ecosystem.Choi said the two centres are operating fruitfully and Vietnamese startups are very successful, taking the Sunwah-sponsored international competition for startups in Hong Hong as an example, where Vietnam entered the top 10 among 100 participating countries.In this regard, Jesse Choi, the third generation to inherit and lead the group, said Vietnam’s startup ecosystem is one of the most vibrant in Southeast Asia, along with Indonesia and Singapore.