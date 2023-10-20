Suoi Giang has recently made greater efforts to improve the value of its Shan Tuyet tea by changing the methods used to produce and process products, gradually developing a tea culture in the mist-laden mountainous area.

Like when you visit a family, a trip to the Suoi Giang Tea Culture Space involves enjoying a pot of hot Shan Tuyet tea.

Depending on your age, gender, and preferences, you then enjoy a suitable variety of tea.

A pioneer in changing the way to enjoy tea and building a tea culture on the misty mountaintop, the Suoi Giang Tea Culture Space has played a role in promoting special Shan Tuyet tea products among tourists.

Activities to change mixology and promote tea products have also contributed to preserving local indigenous culture and promoting tourism development.

The H’mong people have gradually changed their habits and ways of developing tourism.

Many tea shops and homestays owned by H’mong people have sprung up next to ancient tea hills. Check-in spots have attracted many visitors and leave an unforgettable impression.

With tea trees hundreds of years old, the H’mong people and businesses in Suoi Giang produce dozens of varieties of quality tea, including six recognised as four-star OCOP (One commune, One product) products.

In addition to developing Shan Tuyet tea areas and changing methods in harvesting and processing, local people are also working on how to make the most delicious and appealing tea beverages.

Enhancing the value of ancient Shan Tuyet tea and building a tea culture is the main direction being taken in tourism development in Suoi Giang commune.

By promoting tea culture, local people are gradually creating new offerings for tourism development. The tangible value of ancient tea plantations has been multiplied and intangible value added, making Suoi Giang increasingly attractive among tourists from near and far./.

VNA