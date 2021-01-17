Environment Environment monitoring project in mangroves launched in Ca Mau An environment monitoring project for mangrove aquaculture (AQUAM) in Ca Mau was kicked off on January 15 by the Mekong Delta province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Australia’s University of Queensland and the Greenfield Consulting and Development Ltd (GFD).

Environment Vietnam has second Disney Conservation Hero The Fauna & Flora International (FFI) on January 15 announced a decision to recognise Le Van Hien, a member of the community-based preservation group of Kim Bang district of the northern Ha Nam province, as a Disney Conservation Hero by the Disney Conservation Fund.

Environment Air pollution engulfs Hanoi city Visible dense haze engulfed Hanoi throughout January 14 with the air quality index (AQI) monitored at most sensor station reaching unhealthy levels from 151 to 193 from early in the morning.

Society Heartwarming ad to reduce rhino horn consumption takes flight in Vietnam Animal protection organisation Humane Society International has launched an emotional commercial for air travellers of Vietnam Airlines in the hope of reducing demand for rhino horn in Vietnam which will help to ultimately end the poaching of rhinos in Africa.