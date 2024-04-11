Supply capacity expected to increase on flights from Hanoi, HCM City on upcoming holidays
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has required airlines to consider increasing supply capacity on routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to destinations with big tourism demand such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Cam Ranh during the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays.
Airlines are developing plans to increase supply capacity on domestic routes during the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has required airlines to consider increasing supply capacity on routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to destinations with big tourism demand such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Cam Ranh during the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays.
The CAAV will also consider raising coordination parameters at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport from 37 flights to 42 flights per hour in the daytime right in April; and at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on some peak days during the upcoming holidays from 44 flights to 46 flights per hour in the daytime to serve people's increasing travel demand.
Currently, airlines are developing plans to increase supply capacity on domestic routes during the holidays, of which Vietnam Airlines intends to add about 30-40 flights a day and VietJet Air around 80 flights a day.
The CAAV also requested airlines to seriously list, announce, and publicise ticket prices as regulated, and advise passengers to buy tickets on their official channels and get receipts and invoices to protect their interests./.