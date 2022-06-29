Business Travel promotion “Rediscover Vietnam” held in Australia The Government of Vietnam has reopened its borders to welcome travellers from Australia, New Zealand and other countries to Vietnam, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh told a trade and travel promotion conference in Australia on June 28.

Business Conference reviews Vietnam-Guangdong cooperation A conference reviewing cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, localities and Guangdong province of China was held in virtual form on June 29 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu and Guangdong’s Vice Governor Wang Xi.

Videos Vietnam attracts more than 14 billion USD of FDI in H1 The amount of foreign direct investment pouring into Vietnam topped 14 billion USD in the first six months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced.

Business Ho Chi Minh City record strong FDI inflows in H1 Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.18 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 60.07%, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.