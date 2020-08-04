Currently, about 1,200 students are staying at dormitories of the University of Da Nang. Cooking is not allowed in the room, while food shops have to be closed, including online sales make these students anxious at first. Given that, the University has managed to provide a cooking area for students.

With the support of benefactors, along with their resources, universities and colleges in the city are willing to accompanying students during this period of time./.

VNA