Support comes for students in Da Nang stuck in dormitories
After social isolation order implemented in the central city of Da Nang, all students in the city have been allowed to leave school to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks. However, there many are stranded in dormitories, facing difficulties. Given that, universities and sponsors have been exerting efforts to help them to be assured of staying safe.
Currently, about 1,200 students are staying at dormitories of the University of Da Nang. Cooking is not allowed in the room, while food shops have to be closed, including online sales make these students anxious at first. Given that, the University has managed to provide a cooking area for students.
With the support of benefactors, along with their resources, universities and colleges in the city are willing to accompanying students during this period of time./.