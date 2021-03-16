Transporting rice for Vietnamese in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - A working delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia handed over donations to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin living in lockdown areas in Kandal and Prey Veng provinces on March 14 and 15, where over 150 COVID-19 cases have been found, including 10 Vietnamese-Cambodians.

They delivered over 14 tonnes of rice, 530 boxes of instant noodles, and 50 boxes of canned fish to support 230 households in Prek Tamlop commune in Kandal and 100 households in Prek Sai Kho commune in Prey Veng.

The delegation also presented medical supplies to local authorities at a working session with officials and forces involved in pandemic control work at Prek Tamlop commune, including 5,000 masks, 50 bottles of hand sanitiser, and 100 protective suits.

The authorities pledged to continue working closely with the Khmer-Vietnam Association’s local branch to offer timely support to the community of Vietnamese-Cambodians.

Many philanthropists, businesses, and Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia have also donated food and medical supplies in recent times to disadvantaged Cambodians of Vietnamese origin in lockdown areas in the country./.