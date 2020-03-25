Society Food delivery by drones in Hanoi Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

Society Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens to refrain from travels The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Society Hau Giang strives to become typical regional tourist destination Hau Giang province is set to take many concerted measures to establish itself as a typical destination of waterway and agricultural tourism in the Mekong Delta.

Society Hanoi leader lauds rapid hospital construction in response to COVID-19 Secretary of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vuong Dinh Hue on March 24 applauded joint efforts in upgrading an abandoned hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.