Society Spreading love in Christmas time Another Christmas season has come. This year Christmas is special due to impacts of COVID-19. However, Vietnam has been praised for its efforts in controlling the epidemic outbreak, helping bring a safe and happy Christmas to everyone in the country.

Society Tay Ninh: First-instance trial involving illegal cross-border sending of citizens opens The People's Court of the southern province of Tay Ninh on December 24 started the first-instance trial on a ring illegally sending people to the other side of the border despite a ban on leaving and entering the country via trails to prevent COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Long Sap border gate upgraded into international one The Government has recently issued Resolution No.182/NQ-CP on the upgrade of Long Sap border gate in the northern mountainous province of Son La into an international one.

Society Deputy PM calls for greater effort to expand social insurance coverage Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has directed Vietnam Social Security (VSS) to focus on expanding coverage of compulsory and voluntary social insurance and raising public awareness of its importance.