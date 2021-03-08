Society Diplomats commemorate fallen Algerian journalists in Vietnam Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh, along with staff from the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria and certain agencies, laid a wreath at a memorial stele on “Journalistes du Vietnam 8/3/1974” Street in the Algerian capital - Algiers - on March 7 to commemorate Algerian journalists who died in a plane crash in Vietnam in 1974.

Society Vietnamese overseas celebrate International Women’s Day Taking place on March 7, an online charity auction in Malaysia, a meeting and musical festival in Macau (China), and a contest in Laos were among the activities held by Vietnamese overseas in celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8.

Society Appeal trial held for six defendants involved in Dong Tam disturbance The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on March 8 opened a trial for six defendants filing appeals in the case of “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that happened in Hoanh village of Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s My Duc district, in January 2020.

Society Mindset change needed to achieve gender equality in labour market: ILO A new research brief shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has not only exacerbated existing inequalities but also created new gender gaps, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam has said, calling for a change in the mindset of not only every man but also every woman to influence their economic behaviour and achieve gender equality in the labour market.