Support given to localities to fight drought, water shortages, saltwater intrusion
Localities stricken by serious drought, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion will receive funding from the central budget to deal with these issues.
A fresh-water reservation pond (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Localities stricken by serious drought, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion will receive funding from the central budget to deal with these issues.
Under a decision signed recently by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, beneficiaries are to include organisations managing and using irrigation facilities and rural water facilities, as well as other relevant units.
People’s Committees in districts and communes facing water shortages have been directed to adopt urgent solutions in the fight.
With the financial support, localities in the central, Central Highlands, and Mekong Delta regions must extend water pipes, purchase water containers and filters, and supply water to local residents, hospitals, and schools in disadvantaged areas.
Notably, the central and Mekong Delta regions will receive funding for the building of anti-intrusion dams and water reservoirs.
Funding for mountainous and Central Highlands localities will not exceed 70 percent of their actual spending.
Funding for other localities is to not surpass 50 percent of their spending on the fight./.