Business Local rice exporters seek ways to enter EU Vietnam’s rice exports to the EU remain modest, at about 20,000 tonnes in volume and 10.7 million USD in value in 2019, accounting for a small proportion of the bloc’s annual average rice consumption of 2.5 million tonnes in the 2016-2020 period.

Business Early warning system on trade defence to be built The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued an action programme to implement an early warning system on trade defence.

Business Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said on August 13.