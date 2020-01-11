Business Japanese firms interested in high-tech farming in Bac Lieu A Japanese business delegation led by President of the Solar Wind Technology Company Mochio Horiuchi held a working session with Vice Secretary of the Bac Lieu provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung on January 10.

Business PM requests stepping up public investment disbursement Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 10 asked the Finance Ministry to work closely with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to step up public investment disbursement.

Business Foreign investors hope for consistent economic policies in Vietnam Many foreign businesses have expressed their hope for better business and investment environment in Vietnam, especially consistent policies on economic development.

Business Vietcombank earns 1 bln USD in profit ahead of schedule The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) said it has reached the target of 1 billion USD in profit one year ahead of schedule.