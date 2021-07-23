Support package aims to promote digital transformation of businesses
Hanoi (VNA) – The programme to assist businesses in digital transformation for the 2021-2025 period of the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the USAID-funded Linkages for Small and Medium Enterprises (LinkSME) project have announced a support package to help enterprises promote digital transformation.
The support aims to help at least 100 businesses successfully conduct their digital transformation process by 2025.
Its objectives also include enhancing all businesses’ awareness of digital transformation, and the setting up of an expert network comprising 100 organisations and individuals providing consultancy and solutions to promote the process in enterprises and supporting them in developing digital platforms.
In the first phase spanning from August to December 2021, the programme will send independent and experienced experts to 15 enterprises to support them in building suitable strategies and roadmaps for digital transformation.
Eligible companies should have 50-500 employees and at least five-year operations in one of the prioritised sectors such as mechanical engineering, electronics, agriculture and agricultural product processing, wood processing, furniture production, garment and textiles, pharmaceuticals and packaging, and have their own orientations in digital transformation and restructuring.
Enterprises engaging in supply chains related to export activities and having female owners and managers will be also prioritised.
Do Hoang Hai, a digital transformation expert of the programme, said that it may take several years to conduct digital transformation in a company depending on its scale and level of readiness. Costs for the work may amount to hundreds of million of VND for a medium-sized enterprise, he added.
Hai advised businesses to design clear strategies and a detailed roadmaps in the work, while being prepared for difficulties and challenges during the process.
Benefited firms will receive support from the Ministry of Planning and Investment and USAID LinkSME in connecting with leading companies in domestic and foreign supply chains so that they will have chances to join the global supply chains./.