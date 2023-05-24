Business Businesses, farmers yet to benefit from recent coffee price hikes Over the past month, the price of coffee bean has continuously increased, reaching the mark of 60,000 VND (2.55 USD) a kilogramme, the highest in the past 15 years, in the Central Highlands provinces which are considered the country's "coffee capital".

Business Capital city fosters industrial development In order to achieve the target of industrial growth of 7-7.5% this year, Hanoi has been implementing a series of solutions to support industrial enterprises in the capital city.

Business Int'l internet connection improved as submarine cable fixed The problems found in Branch S1I of the America Asia Gateway (AAG) undersea cable have been fixed, restoring the internet data connection between Vietnam and Hong Kong (China), Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications announced on May 24.

Business High-end brands looking to invest in Vietnam Revenue in the luxury goods market in Vietnam will amount to 957.2 million USD in 2023, and grow annually by 3.23% in the 2023-2028 period, according to Statista, a statistics portal for market data.