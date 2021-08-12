Business Vietnam, Tanzania look to step up bilateral investment cooperation Vietnam is willing to share its socio-economic development experience and lessons with Tanzania, especially in attracting foreign investment and developing garment, footwear, and seafood sectors, Vietnam Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien has said.

Business Banks continue to cut interest rates for pandemic-hit clients The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will continue directing commercial banks to reduce interest rates for customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu at the Government’s press conference on August 11. ​

Business Reference exchange rate down 26 VND on August 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND/USD on August 12, down 26 VND from the previous day.

Business Canada gives final conclusion on anti-dumping duty to upholstered seating from Vietnam The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) has made the final determination on its investigation into the dumping and subsidising of certain upholstered domestic seating from China and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).