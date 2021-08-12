Support teams to be formed to help remove customs clearance obstacles
The General Department of Vietnam Customs has issued official letter No. 3980/TCHQ-GSHQ asking customs departments and sub-departments nationwide to set up support teams to remove obstacles in processing customs clearance procedures for import-export goods, especially medical supplies, medicines, vaccines and bioproducts for testing.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The General Department of Vietnam Customs has issued official letter No. 3980/TCHQ-GSHQ asking customs departments and sub-departments nationwide to set up support teams to remove obstacles in processing customs clearance procedures for import-export goods, especially medical supplies, medicines, vaccines and bioproducts for testing.
The teams will be led by leaders of the customs departments and sub-departments.
Alongside, a number of urgent measures have been applied to ensure fast customs clearance process for import-export goods.
Specifically, time for completing the examination of customs documents and checking of goods should not exceed two hours and eight hours respectively.
The sub-department-level teams will be on duty round-the-clock to remove obstacles in customs clearance process, ensuring fast process.
Earlier, the general departments issued a number of guiltiness detailing measures to support fast customs clearance to assist importers and exporters./.