After receiving a loan of 42,800 USD from the Fund, 15 households in Muong Mo commune have actively invested in making cages and buying fish. Currently, 47 cages are developing very well, bringing the families several hundreds of million dong each year.



Along with taking advantage of funds from central and provincial levels, Nam Nhun district is now actively mobilizing business units and individuals to participate in building the district's farmers’ support fund in order to create more favorable conditions for locals to develop production./.

VNA