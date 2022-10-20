Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND on October 20 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,682 VND/USD on October 20, up 19 VND from the previous day.

Business Ben Tre’s agro-aquatic products eye Islamic markets The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of southern Ben Tre province held a conference in both online and in-person formats to promote the export of Ben Tre’s agro-aquatic products to Islamic markets.