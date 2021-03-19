Business US increases imports of Vietnamese mangoes With Vietnam emerging as the 14th largest supplier of mangoes to the United States in 2020, the import of its mangoes into the US is predicted to continue to rise this year.

Business Moody’s changes Vietnam’s outlook to positive Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has maintained the Government of Vietnam's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Ba3 and changed the outlook to positive from negative.

Business Metro Line No1 in HCM City likely to be completed after 2021 The completion of Metro Line No1 project in Ho Chi Minh City linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 with Suoi Tien Tourist Park in District 9 is likely to be delayed to after 2021, the municipal Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) has stated.

Business Vietnam Airlines Group expanding domestic flights The Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco, will increase flight numbers on nearly 30 domestic routes starting from March 28.