About 86.1 percent of the Ho Chi Minh Road project has been completed, and the Government is working on the remaining sections so as to finish the entire project by 2025, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said on May 24.

Vietnamese goods make inroads into Canadian market Vietnam's exports to Canada reeled in 2.04 billion USD in the first fourth months of 2022, up 31.77 percent on-year.