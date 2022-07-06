Politics Hanoi People’s Council adopts important resolution in 7th session The 16th-tenure People’s Council of Hanoi on July 6 adopted a resolution on key tasks for socio-economic development and budget collection and spending in the six last months of 2022, as part of its on-going 7th session.

Politics Vietnam, Qatar hold second deputy foreign ministerial political consultation Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu was on a visit to Qatar on July 4 – 5 where he co-chaired a political consultation at foreign deputy ministerial level, the second of its kind, with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

Politics Vietnamese, Belgian parliamentarians seek to boost relations A delegation of the Vietnam - Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group is paying a four-day working visit to the European country during which the two sides will share lawmaking experience and discuss scientists’ role in legislative activities.

Politics Vietnam values cooperation among nations in Mekong River basin: diplomat Vietnam always attaches importance to friendly cooperation among countries in the Mekong River basin, and highly values the role of the Mekong River Commission (MRC), affirmed Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.