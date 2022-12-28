Politics Lao PM highly values Vietnam’s assistance in agricultural development Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh thanked Vietnam for its assistance in agricultural development while receiving Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan in Vientiane on December 28.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen ties Senior officials of central Quang Tri province and Laos’ Savannakhet and Salavan provinces held talks in the Vietnamese locality’s Dong Ha city on December 27, during which they signed cooperation agreements in various fields for 2023-2025.

