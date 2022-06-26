ASEAN ASEAN, UK launch dialogue partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Kingdom convened the inaugural ASEAN-UK Joint Cooperation Committee (AUKJCC) Meeting via videoconference on June 24, marking the start of a formal partnership to strengthen their long-standing ties.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens multi-sectoral approach to disaster management The ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) has held its 40th Meeting together with the 3rd ACDM Plus China, 3rd ACDM Plus Japan, 16th Governing Board of the AHA Centre and 1st ASEAN Disaster Resilience Platform (ADRP) meeting, aiming to enhance regional cooperation in disaster management and humanitarian assistance.

ASEAN Bus route connecting Thailand-Laos-Vietnam in discussion Thailand is discussing with Laos and Vietnam the opening of bus routes connecting popular destinations of the three countries, according to news website laotiantimes.com. ​

ASEAN MoU on Australia for ASEAN Futures Initiative signed ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and Australian Ambassador to ASEAN Will Nankervis have signed a memorandum of understanding on the Australia for ASEAN Futures Initiative (Aus4 ASEAN Futures Initiative).