World ADB approves 200-million-USD loan for Philippine infrastructure projects The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on December 8 that it has approved a loan of 200 million USD to support the Philippines in delivering high-quality, inclusive, climate-resilient, and low-carbon public infrastructure.

World Experts warn of year-end rise in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, Thailand Malaysian Health Minister Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa on December 8 warned that there is an increase in cases of COVID-19 reported globally, including in Malaysia, in line with the trend that occurs at the end of each year.

World Indonesia greenlights TikTok’s collaboration with GoTo Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has given the green light for collaboration between ByteDance Ltd, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, and Indonesia's PT Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) to establish an e-commerce platform.

World Singapore, China plan mutual 30-day visa-free entry Singapore and China will put in place a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement early next year, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on December 7.