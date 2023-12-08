Suspect behind Philippine bombing arrested
One suspect in a fatal bombing in Mindanao state, the Philippines, which killed four people and injured at least 50 others, was arrested and is now under the custody of authorities, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on December 8.
Police investigate into the bombing case. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – One suspect in a fatal bombing in Mindanao state, the Philippines, which killed four people and injured at least 50 others, was arrested and is now under the custody of authorities, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on December 8.
AFP public affairs chief Xerxes Trinidad said the suspect is a man but gave no details related to the arrest.
The bomb went off on December 3 during a Catholic mass service at a university gym in southern Philippines. The self-claimed Islamic State (IS) militants claimed the responsibility for the bomb attack.
The Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on December 8 strongly condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” in the country. In a joint statement, ASEAN member states sent their deepest condolences to families of the deceased./.