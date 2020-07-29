Health Hospitals ready to assist Da Nang in COVID-19 patient treatment Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has urged medical centres in other provinces and cities to share the burden with Da Nang as the central coastal city is now a hotspot of COVID-19.

Health Seven more new COVID-19 cases reported in Da Nang, Quang Nam Seven more new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on July 28 in Da Nang city and Quang Nam province, taking the total count in the country to 438 as of 6pm of July 28, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health COVID-19 monitoring tightened at health facilities The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has issued an urgent dispatch requesting cities and provinces step up preventive measures at health facilities.

Health Infographic Da Nang applies social distancing from July 28 The central city of Da Nang introduces social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.