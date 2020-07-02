Society All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4 The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

Health Vietnam invited to join in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park has said the Vaccine Alliance wants to invite Vietnam to join in research and production of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

Health Number of COVID-19 infections remains at 355 on late June 30 The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 355 as no new infections were reported in the evening of June 30, which is also the 75th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus in the country.