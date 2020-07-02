Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
A 31-year-old man from Indonesia suspected of having COVID-19 has tested negative for the coronavirus.
Measuring temperature of people in concentrated quarantine areas (Source: VNA)
Reports circulating on social media over the past few days claimed the man had been living and working in Ho Chi Minh City since March while carrying the disease.
But in its statement issued on July 2 morning, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced that he has tested negative.
His case came to light after he went for a health check at a medical centre in the Ho Chi Minh City and was suspected of possibly carrying the virus.
More than 140 people who have been in close contact with the man since his arrival have also been traced and were tested for the coronavirus. All results were negative.
The man entered Vietnam on March 11, via Tan Son Nhat International Airport, and was staying on the 2nd floor of the Au Lac hotel, My Phuoc ward, Ben Cat town.
He has been working as a mechanical engineer at Factory No. 4, Kyungbang Company in Bau Bang Industrial Park, Lai Uyen town, in Binh Duong province, around 20km from his hotel.
He travelled to his place of work via a private shuttle bus and has shown no signs of illness during his time in Vietnam.
On July 1, he was tested for SARS-CoV-S at the HCMC Pasteur Institute and results revealed he did not have the virus.
Meanwhile on July 2 morning, the Steering Committee said there have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded nationwide.
A total of 355 people have been infected with the coronavirus with 336 of them making a full recovery./.