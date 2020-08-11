Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung was suspended from duties for 90 days for the verification and investigation to clarify his responsibility regarding three legal cases, said the Ministry of Public Security spokesperson Major General To An Xo.



According to Xo, the first case involves smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and money laundering at the Nhat Cuong Trading & Technical Services Co Ltd, the Department of Planning and Investment of Hanoi, and some related agencies.



The second case regards the violation of regulations on the use and management of State assets causing waste and losses in Hanoi.

The third one deals with the appropriation of state secret documents. The investigation police agency has launched legal proceedings against three defendants in the case, who are Nguyen Anh Ngoc, working at the secretariat at the Hanoi People’s Committee; Nguyen Hoang Trung, a driver for the Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee; and Pham Quang Dung, a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security./.