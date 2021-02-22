Sustainability the goal for agricultural goods
The consumption of agricultural products will move towards diversity and sustainability, according to a newly-approved plan.
Agro-products will be sold at large scale and sustainably by 2025. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The consumption of agricultural products will move towards diversity and sustainability, according to a newly-approved plan.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently approved a plan to change agricultural product consumption in 2021 – 2025, with a vision to 2030.
The plan, designed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, aims to reorganise agricultural production on a large scale in accordance with the planning and requirements of the market, accelerating the use of science and technology, and applying traceability of agricultural products.
Along with that, trade and services cooperatives will be consolidated and developed as a necessary intermediary between farmers, businesses and banks to organise consumption for farmers.
The plan will build a binding mechanism linking the main parties in the agricultural product consumption channel and supportive policies to encourage all parties to link organically from material supply, production to the consumption of agricultural products.
The plan is also set to promote communication and raise awareness of organisations and individuals about innovating methods of trading and consuming agricultural products.
In addition, the management of safe production processes and product quality control will be strictly enhanced before selling to the market, ensuring agro-products meet not only domestic standards but also standards of importing countries.
The plan states the modernisation of production and business will focus on trade promotion, agricultural branding activities gradually, domestic and international market expansion to limit dependence on certain markets to reduce risks and improve the values of agricultural products; research, and science and technology application enhancement./.