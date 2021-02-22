Business Fight with e-commerce fraud to be increasingly fierce The General Department for Market Surveillance has shown determination in the fight against counterfeit goods and trade fraud products in e-commerce channels.

Business PVEP maintains stable, safe production amidst COVID-19 PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) said it has rolled out measures synchronously to stabilise production and combat the COVID-19 pandemic, thus ensuring safety for its employees and oil and gas projects.

Business THACO exports largest-ever batch of automobiles, components, spare parts The Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a major car maker of Vietnam, recently exported more than 200 automobiles along with components and spare parts, the largest batch of goods it has shipped abroad so far.

Business Hybrid model, the new rising trend in office market A hybrid working model comprising both remote and office-based work is a trend that many companies will embrace since working methods have changed globally after the pandemic broke out, including in Vietnam, experts have predicted.