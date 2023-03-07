The 43rd High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration (HLTF-EI) meeting was held in Belitung district, Bangka Belitung Islands province, on Thursday and Friday (March 2 and 3, 2023). (Photo: .antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - The sustainable development issue was put on the table at a recent meeting of the 43rd High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration (HLTF-EI) in Indonesia to prepare the region against various global challenges, starting from the impact of pandemics and climate change to geopolitical tensions.

In a statement released on March 6, Indonesian Deputy Minister for the Coordination of International Economic Cooperation Edi Prio Pambudi said participants expressed their support for the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem from upstream to downstream and the improvement of investment in the electric vehicle sector.

They also supported the establishment of an electric vehicle spare part supply chain, as well as the development of a battery waste processing facility, he added.

HLTF-EI agreed on a Concept Note on the Development of the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework which is expected to become a guideline for the region to protect and generate added value from its marine potential.

Besides, it also supported Indonesia's initiative to improve sustainable energy security through regional interconnectivity.

Several energy cooperation projects were also discussed on the occasion, such as the Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines Power Integration Project (BIMP-PIP) as well as hydro energy cooperation between Laos and Singapore.

In addition, the meeting also discussed the ASEAN Guidelines on Good Regulatory Practices as well as the latest developments in the improvement of the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF).

The official emphasised that sustainable development, including the energy transition and the development of electric vehicles and blue economy, should be encouraged during Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2023.

ASEAN is a promising region and has sufficient resources to develop the electric vehicle and blue economy ecosystems as the region’s new growth drivers, he added./.