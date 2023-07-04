Sustainable fashion to be promoted in Vietnam
International and Vietnamese designers will showcase their new collections using sustainable fabrics at the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Spring/Summer 2023.
Vietnamese model Anh Thư in a look by designer Le Thanh Hoa, who will open AVIFW Spring/Summer 2023 with his latest collection called 'Hoa Tren Song Nuoc' (Flowers and the Waves). (Photo: Courtesy of Multimedia JSC)
The event will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 13-17, marking the 15th show of Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW).
Le Thi Quynh Trang, VIFW president, spoke at the press conference last Wednesday, saying: “After travelling to the world’s leading fashion weeks for three years, I decided to organise the first VIFW show in HCM City in 2014 with the aim of promoting the country’s fashion industry and turning Vietnam into a destination for international designers and fashion brands.”
Themed 'Shaping the Future', the AVIFW Spring/Summer 2023 will introduce natural fabrics of Vietnam and recycled materials to make the country become a potential market for sustainable fashion in the region and the world,” Trang said.
The fashion week will feature 16 international and Vietnamese designers and fashion brands, the London College for Design & Fashion in Hanoi, and the Marangoni Fashion Institute in Milan, Italy.
Vietnamese designer Le Thanh Hoa will open the event with his latest collection called “Hoa Tren Song Nuoc” (Flowers and the Waves), featuring dozens of ready-to-wear designs in organza, taffeta, raffia fabric and Ma Chau silk originated from the 600-year-old silk village in the central province of Quang Nam.
“I use environmentally friendly materials and recycle fabrics to create unique designs in colours of white, silver, and different shades of blue,” he said.
Hoa, who was born in 1985 in the southern province of Binh Duong, is a fashion design graduate of the HCM City University of Architecture.
He won first prize at Aquafina Pure Fashion in 2009, and then joined fashion shows such as Đẹp Fashion Show and VIFW. Hoà is also known for designing for pageant contests Miss Vietnam and Miss World Vietnam.
The show will also include new collections from designers Fredrick Lee from Singapore, Xuan Thu Nguyen from the Netherlands, Kobi Levi from Israel, and Christos Chronis from Australia.
Hanoi-based Vu Viet Ha will close the fashion week with designs made of ramie fibre inspired by Vietnamese costumes in the 19th century.
Vietnamese top fashion models like Thanh Hang and Anh Thu, and models from leading fashion and modelling agencies will take part in the catwalk.
The Vietnam International Fashion Week is a leading fashion event in ASEAN, ranking fourth in Asia after Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai fashion weeks./.