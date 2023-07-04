Culture - Sports More efforts made to seek world heritage recognition for Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested the People's Committees of Hai Phong city and Quang Ninh province to urgently study the recommendations of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to review and update a nomination dossier for seeking UNESCO’s recognition of “Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago” as a world heritage site.

Culture - Sports Asian Open Pool Championship comes to Hanoi The largest ever international pool competition, the Asian Open Pool Championship, will take place in Vietnam in October, said organisers Matchroom Pool on July 1.

Culture - Sports Quan Chuong Gate stands the test of time Quan Chuong Gate, the only remaining gate of the old Thang Long Citadel, holds a rustic charm despite daily changes of the capital city of Hanoi.

Videos Vietnam endowed with abundant resources to develop cultural tourism With cultural richness and a vast array of tangible and intangible cultural heritages, Vietnam is endowed with abundant resources for the development of cultural tourism.