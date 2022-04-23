Environment Decision to give boost to hydro-meteorological development Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed for issuance of a plan to implement the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s Directive No. 10-CT/TW dated September 25, 2021 on strengthening the Party's leadership in hydro-meteorological work, meeting the requirements of the national construction and defence.

Environment National parks in central provinces work to protect wildlife National parks in two central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh have strengthened measures to protect wildlife as well as maintain their ecosystems, contributing to environmental protection.

Environment Innovation and reduction of food waste critical to dealing with climate change impact Innovative and business-driven solutions to reduce food waste are critical to enhancing sustainability and reducing environmental impact, said Mark Tattlesall, Deputy Ambassador of Australia to Vietnam, in a workshop on food waste on April 20.

Environment 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam saving energy for future generations Vietnam has actively participated in environmental protection activities in response to the Earth Day (April 22), and is striving to save energy, which is expected to help cut budget spending and keeping fossil fuels for future generations.