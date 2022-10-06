Environment Artificial Intelligence applied to weather forecasting The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration has applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) in hydrometeorology monitoring and forecasting, making typhoon and torrential rain prediction more accurate.

Environment Prime Minister orders active response to natural disasters Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch requesting ministries, sectors and localities to focus on addressing the consequences of typhoon Noru, the fourth to enter the East Sea this year, and take active measures to respond to possible natural disasters.