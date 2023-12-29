Business Vietnam has room to develop high-value manufacturing: Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam’s high-value manufacturing is expected to grow, with the government intent on increasing manufacturing’s share of the economy from 25% to 30% by 2030 by attracting more high-value manufacturing investment, said the “Strength through Diversification: Opportunities across Asia Pacific” report by Cushman & Wakefield.

Business Da Nang expects 2024 economic growth at 6.5% Da Nang’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is projected to grow 6-6.5% in 2024, which requires concerted and drastic solutions across spheres, the municipal Statistics Office said on December 29.

Business National CPI up 3.25% in 2023 Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in 2023 is estimated to rise 3.25% year-on-year, meeting the target set by the National Assembly (NA), the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on December 29.