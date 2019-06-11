Illustrative image (Source: internet)

- A workshop to start a project on protecting rights of children from ethnic minority groups to access reproductive health care services and sex education was held in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on June 11.The project, funded by Adoptionscentrum (ACS) organisation of Sweden in Vietnam with a total budget of 887 SEK (nearly 93,900 USD), is implemented from 2019-2021.It will include training courses and forums at the communal level on the right of juniors to receive health care and sex education.Training courses on communication skill, reproductive health care and sex education will also be provided for medical workers, and representatives from households with children aged 15-18.Clubs of good parents and activities on reproductive health for juniors for groups of parents and community organizations will be formed as part of activities in the framework of the project.The project is expected to improve knowledge on and skill of reproductive health care and sex education for youths from ethnic minority groups in the locality.-VNA