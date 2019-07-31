Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 11:51:52

Society

Sweet longan fruits of Hung Yen

Longan fruit is a specialty of the northern province of Hung Yen. The fruit is round, its skin is light yellow and firm, while its flesh is fragrant, sweet and succulent.

