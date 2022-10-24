Sweet potato is one of Vietnam’s important agricultural products. Most of its plantations concentrate in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long with more than 13,000 ha under the crop.

In preparation for the official export, the Vinh Long’s plant cultivation and protection has completed documents for 22 planting area codes, which together cover more than 500 hectares of sweet potato. The code, one of the factors for product traceability, is a necessary and mandatory condition to export fruits to China.

After potato, negotiations for official export will begin for pomelo and coconut.



Currently, Vietnam has 11 kinds of fruits that are exported via official channels to China. Of these fruits, Vietnam has signed with China protocols on phytosanitary requirements for three kinds, including mangosteen, passion fruit and durian./.

VNA