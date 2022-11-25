According to a notice from the General Administration of Customs of China, sweet potatoes of Vietnam must meet phytosanitary requirements, which are related to cultivation, monitoring, processing, storage, packaging and transportation.

Earlier, Chinese customs officers scheduled to conduct a virtual survey of potato growing areas and packaging facilities in Vietnam in late October.

Sweet potato is one of Vietnam’s important agricultural products. Most of its plantations concentrate in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long with more than 13,000 ha under the crop.

Currently, Vietnam has 11 kinds of fruits that are exported via official channels to China. Of these fruits, Vietnam has signed with China protocols on phytosanitary requirements for three kinds, including mangosteen, passion fruit and durian./.

