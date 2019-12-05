Swimmer Huy Hoang smashes SEA Games record
Young Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang bagged a gold medal and broke the SEA Games record in the men’s 1,500m freestyle. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Young Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang bagged a gold medal and broke the SEA Games record in the men’s 1,500m freestyle of himself with a time of 14:58:14 on December 5.
This is Hoang’s second record at the ongoing SEA Games 30 in the Philippines. He set a new record in the 400m freestyle and snatched the gold medal at the event on December 4.
His teammate, Nguyen Huu Kim Son, added the bronze gold for the team in the 1,500m freestyle.
Meanwhile, top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien missed out on the gold medal to Singaporean Elena Petersen in the women’s 50m backstroke. Vien touched the wall at 29:64, just 24 percent of second behind her rival.
In the men’s 50m butterfly, Le Nguyen Paul finished fourth, clocking in at 24:08.
Earlier, fencer Nguyen Tien Nhat grabbed a gold medal as he easily beat Malaysian Koh I Jie 15-5 in the men’s epee final.
Also on the day, Vietnamese women’s volleyball team won a ticket to play the final after a close win 3-2 over Indonesia.
In addition, trio Ly My Van, Ly Ngoc Tai and Ngo Ron took a bronze medal following a 6-13 defeat to Malaysian athletes in the petanque semi-final./.