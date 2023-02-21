Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Swiss daily Tribune de Gèneve has recently published an article hailing Vietnam as a new destination for foreign companies.



The article said Vietnam recorded the strongest economic growth in Asia in 2022 following a period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Switzerland is well-positioned to leverage advantages brought about by the Vietnamese economy. Two-way trade between Switzerland and Vietnam hit about 3.2 billion USD in 2020.



Hundreds of Swiss companies have been among the most important European investors present in Vietnam. In particular, the Swiss industrial equipment sector should fully tap the growing trend of "Made in Vietnam" products.



According to the article, the industrial boom in Vietnam could be clearly felt when entering the Van Trung Industrial Park, which is an hour's drive to the north of Hanoi. Early in the morning, many people were lining up in front of recruitment office of Foxconn - the most famous subcontractor for Apple. In front of a large dormitory for workers, there is also a large poster with a notice that Foxconn is recruiting 10,000 employees with favourable working conditions.



Foxconn is not the only factory hiring a large number of workers. Not far away, LuxShare, a competitor, is announcing that it will recruit 13,000 new employees. An automobile supplier is seeking 700 eligible positions while a solar panel manufacturer is announcing the recruitment of 6,000 positions.



Large industrial zones are being built and taken over by advanced electronics manufacturers, said the article.



The Republic of Korea's electronics conglomerate Samsung inaugurated a brand new research and development centre in Hanoi in December 2022. It also plans to invest around 3.2 billion USD to produce semiconductors in a neighbouring province. The US’s semiconductor equipment company Amkor Technology will soon open a factory near the airport. And Pegatron of Taiwan (China) that produces components for electric carmaker Tesla and assembles iPhones, has recently begun operations near Ha Long Bay.



The article attributed Vietnam's above-said attraction to various factors such as a stable investment environment, 15 free trade agreements, including one signed in 2020 with the European Union (EU), helping Vietnam become a hub of industrial production at affordable costs.



Vietnam is being rated by foreign investors as a top priority for investment. Therefore, the country will continue to witness the emergence of super factories in the future, it concluded./.