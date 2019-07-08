Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen (R) receives CEO of Aebi Schmidt Holding Barend Fruithof on July 8 (Photo: VNA)

– Leaders of Switzerland’s Credit Suisse and Aebi Schmidt Holding (ASH) Company expressed interest in smart urban development in Ho Chi Minh City during a meeting with Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen on July 8.Receiving Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse’s Asia-Pacific Corporate Banking Urs Buchmann and ASH’s CEO Barend Fruithof, Tuyen promised to send a list of 200 projects calling for capital to Switzerland’s Credit Suisse and Aebi Schmidt Holding (ASH) Company for reference.He told the guests that in order to deal with flooding, waste treatment and traffic congestion, the city has to adopt technological advances in management. In the near future, it wants to choose pilot models in hospitals and schools, then spread effective models further.The city is building four pillars for sustainable smart urban development, he said, adding that it will also create favourable conditions for Credit Suisse to join relevant projects and partner with firms sponsored by the lender.According to him, Ho Chi Minh City wants to work with partners to launch projects instead of using State budget.The host wished that Credit Suisse would partner with the city and introduce European firms as partners to develop smart infrastructure there.Buchmann, for his part, said the bank has organised trips for Swiss enterprises to Vietnam to seek business deals since 1990.Credit Suisse is also one of the first banks to work with partners in Vietnam and help Vietnamese firms in financial field, he said.He said the bank wants to introduce businesses to the city to seek collaboration opportunities in smart urban and infrastructure development.Fruithof said ASH manufactures a number of high-tech products such as airport cleaning equipment, street sweeping machines and agricultural products, among others.He added that the company has switched from selling products to providing high-tech solutions for Asian market.-VNA