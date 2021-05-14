Society Hanoi’s students to take summer break early Students in the capital city of Hanoi will take their summer break from May 15, instead of May 28.

Society Hanoi students win medals at 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad Students from Hanoi bagged one gold, two silver, and a bronze at the 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad, the municipal Department of Education and Training announced on May 14.

Society HCM City's authorities expel 52 illegal immigrants Ho Chi Minh City's police announced on May 13 that 52 foreigners who had illegally entered the country and were arrested in the city, have been expelled.