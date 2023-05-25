Visitors in Hoi An (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – Chief coordinator of the Swiss Tourism for Sustainable Development Project (ST4SD) Ken Wood had a working session with officials of Quang Nam province on May 25 to promote the implemetation of green and sustainable tourism programmes and projects in the central locality.



According to Vice Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Van Ba Son, Quang Nam province, home to two world culture heritage, namely Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary, and Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve - the intangible cultural heritage of humanity recognised by UNESCO, boasts great potential for various types of tourism such as agricultural and rural tourism, experience tourism, maritime and culinary tourism, and tourism associated with biodiversity.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Quang Buu said Quang Nam continues to develop green and sustainable tourism products on the basis of the green tourism criteria issued by the locality in late 2021.



It has focused on improving the quality of tourism products, developing new products, opening and expanding the space of Hoi An Ancient Town and Hoi An Night Market, the Hoi An Memories Land tourism complex, and promoting the use of smart tourism apps to serve tourists.



According to the Quang Nam Association of Tourism, it is necessary to work out and take measures to remove difficulties facing local tourism businesses improve the tourism environment, ensure security and safety for tourists, and train human resources serving the tourism industry.



Ken Wood said ST4SD aims to help Vietnam develop its tourism industry comprehensively and more sustainably.



Through the project, Quang Nam has been supported in promoting sustainable tourism development policies, organising training courses on sustainable tourism, building sustainable and environmentally friendly green tourism models, improving the capacity and skills of human resources serving tourism sector, and raising public awareness of protecting the environment and preserving local culture, he went on.

Quang Nam served over 3.48 million visitors in the first five months of 2023, including 1.62 million foreign arrivals, up 2.2 and 30 times compared to the same period last year./.