Politics Vietnam’s initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges lauded German experts have hailed the initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed at the UN Security Council High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” on August 9.

Politics ﻿Vietnam-India cooperation effective at international forums: official Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung highlighted effective cooperation between Vietnam and India at international and regional forums and within the frameworks of ASEAN and Greater Mekong Sub-region at a virtual workshop on August 12.

Politics Top legislator hosts outgoing UN Resident Coordinator National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has expressed his hope that the United Nations (UN) will further support Vietnam in COVID-19 combat and post-pandemic socio-economic recovery at a reception for outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in Hanoi on August 12.

Politics PM: Vietnam may have home-grown vaccine in September Vietnam may be able to produce a COVID-19 vaccine in September if everything goes smoothly, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told scientists, units and businesses participating in vaccine production and research at a meeting on August 12.