A firefighter stands amid forest fires in New South Wales, Australia (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 sent sympathies to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over massive fires which has caused huge losses to the country.



The Vietnamese PM also expressed sympathies to people victimised by the blaze and voiced his hope that under the leadership of PM Morrison, the Australian government and people will promptly surmount the consequences of the wildfires and stabilise their lives.



Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh the same day sent sympathies to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Marise Payne.



According to CNN, Australia is being ravaged by the worst wildfires in decades, with large swathes of the country devastated since the fire season began late July.



A total of 24 people have died nationwide, and in the state of New South Wales alone, more than 1,300 houses have been destroyed./.

VNA