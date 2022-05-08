Sympathies to Cuba over massive explosion
Leaders of Vietnam have extended their sympathies to their Cuban counterparts over huge human and asset losses caused by a massive explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana capital city on May 6.
Rescuers at the site of the explosion. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of Vietnam have extended their sympathies to their Cuban counterparts over huge human and asset losses caused by a massive explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana capital city on May 6.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent their sympathies to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended his sympathies to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue did the same to President of the National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent his sympathies to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.
At least 32 people have died and 19 remain missing following an explosion at the hotel in Havana, reported Cuba's state-run Prensa Latina News Agency on May 7./.