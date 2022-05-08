Politics PM to attend special summit marking 45 years of ASEAN-US ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders will attend a special ASEAN-US summit marking the 45th founding anniversary of the relations between the two sides in Washington D.C. on May 12-13, at the invitation of US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Politics Cooperation between Vietnamese localities, Australia’s NSW expected to grow further Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has visited New South Wales to seek ways to foster cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the Australian state.

Politics Former official honoured with RoK’s Grand Gwanghwa Medal Tran Van Tuy, former head of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s board for deputy affairs and former Chairman of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) Parliamentary Friendship Group, has been honoured with the RoK’s Grand Gwanghwa Medal for his major contributions to the two countries’ friendship.