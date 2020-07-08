Japan's Self Defence Forces personnel evacuate residents by boat in Fukuoka (Photo: Kyodo)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 8 extended sympathies to his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo over human and material losses caused by torrential downpours on Kyushu island.

The same day, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh voiced sympathies to Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu.

Torrential rains hit southern Japan last weekend, flooding residential areas, causing mudslides and knocking out power for thousands.

In Kyushu, the death toll from the rain rose to 57 on July 8, with five more feared dead and at least 13 missing./.